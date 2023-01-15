Temprence Winton

After being part of New York Fashion week, a Tullahoma High School freshman stayed busy during the Christmas break with not only walking the runway, but getting signed with a talent agency.

Temprence Winton is a young model who is currently a freshman at THS, and she spent her Christmas break by continuing to making steps into her career by participating in a runway show with Costal Fashion Productions in Atlanta, Ga. During the runway show, Temprence showed off new fashion featured on Shein.com, a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer “committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all.”

