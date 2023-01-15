After being part of New York Fashion week, a Tullahoma High School freshman stayed busy during the Christmas break with not only walking the runway, but getting signed with a talent agency.
Temprence Winton is a young model who is currently a freshman at THS, and she spent her Christmas break by continuing to making steps into her career by participating in a runway show with Costal Fashion Productions in Atlanta, Ga. During the runway show, Temprence showed off new fashion featured on Shein.com, a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer “committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all.”
According to her mother Rebecca Winton, not only did her daughter walk the runway for a major online fashion line, but she also signed with Manikin Talent Agency from Atlanta.
“Manikin's Talent has been seen all over runways, on TV and in films, including Netflix shows like Stranger Things,” Rebecca said. “Temprence has also been asked to walk in Miami Fashion Week this summer. Time will only tell how far this young woman will go.”
Temprence also expressed her excitement not only how her career has been going, but to be a part of an agency.
“I am very excited with how things are going and I look forward to where I will go having an agency to work with me,” Temprence said.
In September, Temprence participated in New York Fashion week after she attended the Passport for Discovery hosted by Barbizon in Orlando, Fla. She auditioned for the competition in March and was selected from 1,600 contestants to be one of 80 to take part in the Orlando event.
Temprence started modeling classes with Barbizon School of Modeling last year and decided to enter the competition to have both have fun and test the waters for a future in the fashion industry where she has dreams of becoming a professional model.