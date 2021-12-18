Earlier this month Nature’s Elite celebrated its move to its new location at 1905 N. Jackson St., Suite 930, near Subway by having a ribbon cutting ceremony courtesy of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.
It opened its doors to its home at the Kroger Shopping Center on Nov. 15.
Business owner Diana Murray opened Nature’s Elite in 2018 with a focus on Cannabidiol (CBD) inspired wellness store. Murray said over the years since its opening, the store has shifted its focus and expanded more into a well-rounded wellness store based on natural products. Murray told attendees that the store’s motto is that Nature’s Elite is “more than just a wellness store, it’s a lifestyle.”
“That’s what we try to tell our customers and help our clients with that as it’s more than just taking supplements,” Murray said. “We try to help find ways to reduce stress and help with dietary changes and movement.”
Nature’s Elite provides a wide assortment of health and wellness options including nutritional supplements, bone broth, CBD, Delta 8, local honey and granola, hard fuel meals and so on.
She added she’s been blessed and thankful to her customers and clients as she wants to help people with their journey to finding the cause of their ailments.
Murray’s passion for helping others is based on her own personal health journey of using nutritional supplements and natural products to nurse herself back to health and find hidden stressors without the use of pharmaceutical medication.
“It’s a product of my personal journey and I wanted to share that with other people,” she said. “I can provide that now for my clients and customers.”
To further her passion in helping others, Murray said she received training to become a practitioner to help her clients find the root of their issues by having scheduled one-on-one consultations. She added one of the services Nature Elite offers is a take home gastrointestinal issue map test, a comprehensive stool test that can be sent off and the results returned to Murray. She will then contact the client and go over the results to see what protocols and recommendations she can make to self-treat and other treatment options.
Murray emphasized, however, that she is not a doctor and does not diagnose or treat her clients. Murray said she and her team only recommend how they would treat themselves as she is a product of using natural products.
“I provide the education about probiotics, digestive enzymes, collagen and those different kind of things so customers can come to me and say ‘I have these things going on and what are your thoughts?’ I just tell them how I would self-treat, what I do for myself when I felt that way.”
Settling in to Nature’s Elite new location, Murray said she is looking forward to continue to helping people find their optimal health and to grow as a business.
“I have a great team with Ashton [Barnett] and Olivia [Finchum] and the three of us are very passionate about helping others and that’s what I want,” she said. “I am very grateful for the people who helped me through my journey and I want to help others with their journeys.”
Business hours for Nature’s Elite is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday. For more information on services and how to sign up for a consultation, visit Nature’s Elite’s website at www.natureselitetn.com, or call 222-4258.