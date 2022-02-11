Morning Pointe Senior Living communities celebrated National Thank a Mail Carrier Day on Feb. 4.
Many buildings surprised their mail carriers with treats, small gifts and thank you cards from residents and associates. The Morning Pointe of Tullahoma team said they realized how tough and exhausting the job can be and that they appreciate every mail carrier that takes the time to deliver mail and packages to their residents.
Morning Pointe of Tullahoma decided to surprise their mail carrier with a gift bag. Both residents and associates had a hand in prepping the bag with a card and goodies. A few residents said they know that mail carriers can often be overlooked, so they wanted to show their appreciation for all of their hard work. Residents at Morning Pointe Senior Living communities say it is important to give back andit is small gestures like honoring their postal carrier that help strengthen the partnerships Morning Pointe has.
Anyone who would like to partner with a local Morning Pointe building can check out the Morning Pointe Senior Living volunteer website for more information.