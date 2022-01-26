Dr. Pamela Harris has been named as the dean of Motlow State Community College’s Moore County Campus. Harris also serves as an associate professor of Sociology and Psychology at Motlow. She is a resident of Birmingham, Ala.
“We are excited about the appointment of Dr. Pamela Harris and will support her as she furthers our commitment to community, student success, and completion,” said Motlow President Dr. Michael Torrence. “Dr. Harris’ passion for people is an asset to this institution and this position. We await, with certainty, the continued enhancement of teaching and learning under her leadership at Motlow State.”
“My love and regard of teaching will always be a personal passion. For this reason, I hope to continue to teach a class or two each year. I like the idea of staying connected to students and my professional roots. Since my college education has emphasized the importance of relationships, I hope to continue to still grow in this field and keep in touch with students,” explained Harris.
Harris brings a drive to innovate and she focuses on people.
“I believe that valuing people is the key to making an institution great. Those people include faculty, staff, and students. Because of my adamant belief in the worth of our employees and students, I hope to encourage an ongoing sense of trust and personal/professional regard for those employed and attending Motlow,” she said. “Ultimately, my greatest hope is to continue to make Motlow a great place to work and attend.”
Harris earned her Ph.D. in Psychology from Capella University, a master of arts in Teaching from Troy University with Sociology and Psychology concentrations, a master of science in Psychology from Capella University, and a bachelor’s in Psychology with a double minor in Business and Sociology from Troy University.
She has held numerous positions at Motlow and prior to Motlow, including Supplemental Instruction Coordinator, Advising Specialist, Faculty Excellence Winner, Honors Faculty, PTK Advisor, Sociology Club Creator and Advisor, Financial Aid Appeals Committee Member, CEO of Flowers Non-Profit Ministry, AAMU Program Specialist, Supervisor of Supplemental Instruction and Academic Counselor, Centerstone Grant Recruiter, and State Farm Manager.
When not at Motlow, Harris volunteers at Christ Community Church for charity programs such as Operation Christmas Child, Providing Meals to the Motlow Basketball Team, and participating in the Praise Team.
“Being named Dean to me is about the idea of making a larger and more positive impact on the lives of those at Motlow State,” she said.
Also named Dean at Motlow is Centerville resident Walter McCord who was appointed the dean of Career and Technical Programs at Motlow State Community College. McCord also serves as an Assistant Professor of Cyber Defense.
“The addition of Walter McCord as Dean provides another important layer of expertise for our programs,” said Torrence. “His industry experiences and certification preparation parallel Motlow State’s Internet of Education (IoE) and Internet of Things (IoT) strategies. The robust program development in this area will continue to support the needs of our service area as it continues to grow. We are thankful for him and look forward to broader opportunities for our students.”
McCord said he plans on growing the programs that the College offers, as well as increasing enrollment in all areas and programs. Motlow State’s Career and Technical Programs offers associate degrees and technical certificates in several high-demand, growth, and paying career program areas from mechatronics to computer information technology, business, and supply chain management.
“I would like to increase Motlow’s workforce relationship with the business community,” said McCord. Adding his desire to establish new programs with AR and VR capabilities. “I would love to see Motlow become a major player in esports and the Metaverse.”
McCord brings a wealth of experience to the dean position. He also serves as the Credit for Prior Learning (PLA) Coordinator and as a High Impact Practices (HIP) Ambassador.
He has a master’s in Business Administration in International Business, a bachelor’s degree in information technology, and holds multiple certifications, including: Quality Matters Peer Reviewer, AR and VR Developer, MCP, MSCE, CWTS, CompTIA A+ and Security+.
Prior to Motlow, he was an instructor at TCAT in Shelbyville and has served as an online adjunct instructor for various universities. He was previously an instructor for IBM in Dublin, Ireland, and Director of Metro Information Services.
Outside of Motlow, McCord is a licensed private pilot and licensed drone pilot. In his spare time, he likes to build and remodel houses.
“As Dean, I plan to raise awareness of our excellent programs and graduates among the community and businesses in our service areas, which requires getting over some pandemic hurdles,” said McCord. “Our graduates have a lot to offer and can contribute to companies now. It is going to be fun and I look forward to the challenges of the new role.”