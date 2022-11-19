Motlow State Community College was awarded the “Exemplary Practice Award” at the 40th Annual Community College Business Officers (CCBO) Conference. Motlow was recognized for efforts to increase campus efficiencies.
“Motlow State recognizes that effective and efficient processes begin with our students in mind,” said Motlow President Dr. Michael Torrence. “We continue to strive for integrity, service before self, and excellence in all that we do on behalf of all. The recognition of our business practices is a testament to the commitment that our team has to the intentional agreement that continuous improvement is a must. Additionally, this is an example of how each member and division literally leads from where they are to power student and organizational success.”
The College was one of three award recipients during the Conference. The award recognizes outstanding, innovative, or collaborative practices in business or operations areas. Lisa Myers and Michele Brown accepted the award.
“CCBO Awards recognize the important contributions business officers are making at their institutions and in their communities,” said CCBO President, Sheila Smith. “Both the recipients and institutions can be proud of their talents, skills, and hard work that has contributed to their success.”
“Our department took on the goal of increasing campus efficiencies by offering monthly training on finance topics that affect campus-wide business transactions and departmental budgets,” said Motlow’s Assistant Vice President for Business and Finance Lisa Myers. “We wanted to increase efficiency by expanding employee knowledge of finance policies and procedures thus saving labor hours from the level of initiator all the way through the approval and payment processes thus lowering the number of rejected requisitions in our purchasing software.”
Given since 2013, the CCBO Awards recognize the leadership and financial impact made by individuals and departments within community college business offices throughout North America.
CCBO equips community college professionals with the essential knowledge, skills and collaborative opportunities to better serve their colleges. The only organization dedicated to continuing education for individuals in the community college business office, CCBO trains the next generation of Chief Business Officers and provides current leaders with updated information on national issues facing community colleges through Leadership Academy, its flagship program. CCBO also offers continuing education through webinars, regional meetings and an annual conference. To learn more about CCBO, please visit ccbo.org.