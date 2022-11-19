Motlow recognition of excellence
Photo provided

Motlow State Community College was awarded the “Exemplary Practice Award” at the 40th Annual Community College Business Officers (CCBO) Conference. Motlow was recognized for efforts to increase campus efficiencies.

“Motlow State recognizes that effective and efficient processes begin with our students in mind,” said Motlow President Dr. Michael Torrence. “We continue to strive for integrity, service before self, and excellence in all that we do on behalf of all. The recognition of our business practices is a testament to the commitment that our team has to the intentional agreement that continuous improvement is a must. Additionally, this is an example of how each member and division literally leads from where they are to power student and organizational success.”