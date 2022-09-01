Motlow EMS Graduation 2022
Photo provided

Motlow State Community College has recognized 14 new paramedics during a graduation ceremony held earlier this month in Powers Auditorium on the College’s Moore County campus.

“This graduating class has put in a lot of time and effort and proven themselves to take their place among their colleagues in the field,” said Houston Austin, EMS Director at Motlow. “I am very proud of all of their accomplishments. Motlow strives for excellence, and they have definitely achieved that.”