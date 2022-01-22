The Motlow State Community College student body recently elected 2021-22 officers for the Student Government Association (SGA). SGA of Motlow is an elected group of students representing the interests of Motlow's student body. SGA works with Motlow leadership in decision making, activity planning, and executing the College mission.
“The purpose of SGA of Motlow is to promote and maintain an active communication between the administration, faculty, and students,” said Debra Smith, dean of students at Motlow. “SGA supplements academic goals through the development of co-curricular programs. It also provides leadership training and the promotion of democratic action and ideals.”
SGA represents the student body. The SGA President serves as an active member of Motlow’s Institutional Oversite Council. The President role addresses student rights, interests, and opinions to the faculty, staff, and administration. SGA also promotes the development of students’ leadership skills, and promotes programs and activities that foster student inclusion, diversity, engagement, and academic success.
Each Motlow campus has its own elected SGA officials, a vice president, sophomore and freshman senators, and other appointed officials.
President
Gregory Arvin – student at Motlow’s Moore County Campus
Vice President
Matthew Tito – student at Motlow’s Fayetteville Campus
Freshman President
Sabrina Rascoe – student at Motlow’s Fayetteville Campus
Sophomore Senators
Hannah Bailey – student representative of Motlow’s Moore County Campus
Christian Norman – student representative of Motlow’s Moore County Campus
Gregory Roberts – student representative of Motlow’s Fayetteville Campus
Freshman Senators
Faith Kinser – student representative of Motlow’s Moore County Campus
Lydia Houck – student representative of Motlow’s Fayetteville Campus
Nathan Montgomery – student representative of Motlow’s Fayetteville Campus
Clifford Konstans – student representative of Motlow’s Fayetteville Campus
Samantha Agee-Roark – student representative of Motlow’s Smyrna Campus
Karissa Smartt – student representative of Motlow’s McMinnville Campus