Motlow recently held its 53rd annual graduation ceremony at Middle Tennessee State University. More than 450 of this year’s 850 graduates across all Motlow’s campuses walked the stage to receive their diplomas for Associate of Arts, Associate of Fine Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Science in Teaching, and Associate of Applied Science degrees as well as Career and Technical Certificates.
Motlow State President Dr. Michael Torrence presided over the event and introduced keynote speaker Dr. Vincent Windrow, who is an alumnus and former employee of MTSU as well as a consultant for large-scale organizations. In his commencement address, he encouraged the graduates to continue the work they had begun as students and to commit themselves as lifelong learners.
Dr. Torrence, Chair of the Faculty Council Dr. Lucy Craig, and Faculty Regent Ramona Shelton awarded the diplomas to all of the students with Scott Shasteen serving as the announcer. Shasteen led the congregants in the alumni pledge, and Associate Professor of Music Dr. David Bethea led the students in performing the Motlow alma mater.
The college congratulates all of the graduates and commends them for achieving the next step toward their academic and career goals.
Anyone can view the full list of graduates, the complete commencement program, and a video of the ceremony on Motlow’s Graduation page at motlow.edu/academics/graduation/. Visit the Motlow Facebook page for a full gallery of photos taken at the event.