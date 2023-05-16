Motlow gradauation 2023
Photo provided

Motlow recently held its 53rd annual graduation ceremony at Middle Tennessee State University. More than 450 of this year’s 850 graduates across all Motlow’s campuses walked the stage to receive their diplomas for Associate of Arts, Associate of Fine Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Science in Teaching, and Associate of Applied Science degrees as well as Career and Technical Certificates.

Motlow State President Dr. Michael Torrence presided over the event and introduced keynote speaker Dr. Vincent Windrow, who is an alumnus and former employee of MTSU as well as a consultant for large-scale organizations. In his commencement address, he encouraged the graduates to continue the work they had begun as students and to commit themselves as lifelong learners.