The Motlow State Community College women’s soccer team was honored with a celebration on the Moore County campus recently. The team was honored as the Region VII regular season champions, Region VII Tournament champions, and Southeast District champions. The Motlow College Foundation purchased the championship rings for each of the players.
“The Foundation is excited to help student success and recognize our soccer team,” said Director of the Motlow College Foundation Mark Hutchins. The Foundation provides scholarships and financial support for other college needs.
Players, coaches, and families; along with Motlow faculty and staff, came together to recognize the soccer team for its outstanding 2021 season. In addition to team honors and rings, Head Coach Andy Lyon was recognized as Tennessee Community College Athletic Association Coach of the Year.