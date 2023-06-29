Brelinda Johnson

Dr. Brelinda Johnson, Executive Vice President for Student Success

Motlow State Community College has announced its acceptance to the nationally-recognized First Scholars Network (FSN).

Motlow's acceptance into the network reflects the institution's demonstrated commitment to improving the experiences of first-generation college students and working to advance their success. The Center for First-Generation Student Success is a globally recognized partnership initiative led by the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA) and the Suder Foundation.

