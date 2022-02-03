Unemployment rates are on the decline in Tennessee. According to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Tennessee’s unemployment rate "has dropped to its lowest level since March 2020, the last month before COVID-19 business closures impacted workers across the state."
Motlow State Community College is offering help achieve educational goals for this year.
According to a recent Forbes article, unemployment rates decrease with increasing educational attainment. There are currently more jobs available than candidates. That makes it a job seeker's market.
“Now is a great time to earn your degree or certification. There is a highly active job market right now and companies are looking for people with education and certifications,” said Walter McCord, Dean of Career and Technical Programs at Motlow. “Students can even take advantage of initiatives like Tennessee Promise and Reconnect to attend tuition-free for up to a total of five semesters.”
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), salaries increase and risk of unemployment decreases as educational attainment rises.
More education leads to better prospects for earnings and employment.