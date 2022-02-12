Across the country, workers insist that job security, better pay, work-life balance, and stability are their top concerns. Surveys indicate that these factors are fueling the recent surge in workforce exits. Experts call the trend the Great Resignation. Small changes can make a big difference. Those who pondering whether or not to exit their current position are encouraged to talk to Motlow State Community College.
Motlow has affordable programs to help get you started. Motlow can help you reskill, upskill, or change career paths altogether. Many Motlow students attend tuition-free with Promise and Reconnect scholarships.
Motlow offers stackable certifications embedded into many of its programs. These credentials help students get great jobs even before graduation. Additionally, the College offers credit for what you already know, making it easier and faster to complete a degree.
“The Great Resignation is an ongoing trend of employees voluntarily leaving their jobs, from spring 2021 to the present. While employees across the nation are voluntarily exiting the workforce, Motlow can help rising students take advantage of the unexpected opportunities being created by this movement. This is a great time to recreate your future,” said Motlow’s Dean of Career and Technical Programs, Walter McCord.
In the 20 years preceding February 2021, the United States resignation rate never surpassed 2.4 percent of the total workforce per month.
As the pandemic has continued, workers have quit their jobs in large numbers despite continued labor shortages and high unemployment.
“The demand for higher income is one of the driving factors that workers are seeking, and Motlow can help you achieve that goal without you taking on a high student loan burden. Now is a great time to complete your degree or even to start one. If a degree isn’t for you, Motlow offers short-term career credit courses that can help you transition careers quickly,” McCord noted.
According to a May 2021 survey, 48 percent of workers polled are rethinking the type of job they want in the future. By June 2021, approximately 3.9 million American workers quit their jobs. Fifty-three percent said they would retrain for a career in a different field or industry if they had the opportunity. Be part of the retraining movement. Motlow can show you how.
The world is changing. Change with it. Motlow can help. Check out the flexibility Motlow offers. Visit Motlow.com/programfinder to find out more.