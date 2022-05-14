Motlow State hosted its 49th Annual Nursing Pinning Ceremony on May 6 in the Nisbett Center at the College’s Moore County campus during Nurse Appreciation Week. Pins were presented to 55 students who have successfully completed the Nursing Program’s graduation requirements. Among that number were Tullahoma residents Macy Ferrell and Lori Wright.
The ritual of pinning a nurse is a long-standing tradition held at the conclusion of a nursing student's education. The pin is designed to signify the school the nurse attended and is pinned onto the student's uniform by nursing leaders who served as an academic leader in the learner’s clinical journey.
The pinning ceremony itself also is steeped in tradition. The students wear the traditional white uniform and cap of the nurse and in honor of the founder of modern nursing they recite the "Florence Nightingale Pledge," and participate in the symbolic lighting of each student's lamp. Nightingale is known as the ˜lady with the lamp" because she saved thousands of lives while walking the halls of a battlefield hospital with a lamp to check on the soldiers. As a tribute to her dedication, the lamp icon, pledge, and lighting of the lamp are typically part of the pinning ceremony.
Mark Miller, RN, addressed those in attendance. Miller graduated from Motlow’s Nursing program in 2020.
On May 9, students who have met all program requirements graduated during a formal commencement ceremony with an Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) degree in Nursing and will be eligible to sit for the NCLEX-RN exam to become registered nurses.