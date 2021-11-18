Motlow State Community College student Daphne Davenport, from McMinnville, has earned the Sam H. Odom Scholarship to use toward her nursing degree. The scholarship is awarded to one student at each of the Tennessee Board of Regents’ (TBR) 13 community colleges each year on behalf of the Sam H. Odom Foundation Trust and TBR.
“For as long as I can remember I have wanted to be in the medical field. My sister and I would dress up as nurses for career day at school when we were little,” said Davenport. “My path in high school was directed towards nursing and I was able to begin my career with NHC (National HealthCare Corporation) as a CNA during my senior year.”
Davenport attended TCAT and became a licensed practical nurse in 2014.
“It has taken me a while to be able to get back to school, but it could not have been a better time. More than ever, I know that I am meant to be an RN. Nursing during the pandemic has ensured me that I am doing what I was meant to do,” she said. “This degree means that I can better support my children and expand my career as a medical professional.”
The Sam Houston Odom scholarship was established in 2015 to provide scholarship funds to students who are enrolled in a Tennessee community college, pursuing an Associate of Applied Science in nursing degree. It awards $1,000 per student per semester for up to two semesters.
“I cannot put into words how honored I am to receive this gift. These funds will be utilized for necessary materials for the nursing program. This scholarship has provided me with peace of mind and a sense of security as I finish this semester,” said Davenport. “I would like to express my gratitude to the Odom family for this blessing by thanking them for the opportunity to help me succeed.”