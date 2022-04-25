Rob Keel, Motlow State Community College Human Resources Analyst, earned the Community College Staff Member of the Year award at the Tennessee Board of Regent’s (TBR) fourth annual Statewide Outstanding Achievement Awards (SOAR) celebration March 30 in Nashville.
“I am grateful for the team I work with and that I get to engage with student success and celebrate their wins in so many different ways here at Motlow,” said Keel.
Launched in 2019, SOAR celebrates TBR’s outstanding students, faculty, staff, colleges, advisors, benefactors, volunteers, and partnerships. Each of the award winners received a SOAR trophy.
During the event, TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings welcomed all finalists from across the state and congratulated them for their achievements. “You are why we are gathered here tonight. Students are why we exist, why we do what we do every day,” she said. “I’m proud to be part of a public higher education system that is open to everyone who wants to study, work hard and learn. Whether your goal is to train for a career in a year or to continue your studies at a university, we are here for to help you achieve your dream.”
In a recorded video, Gov. Bill Lee offered his congratulations to all. “It’s an honor to celebrate each of Tennessee’s outstanding students, staff and faculty at community colleges and colleges of applied technology all across the state. Our community colleges and TCATs offer a variety of opportunities for Tennesseans and each of these finalists have stood out as leaders who have excelled in their communities. Thank you for all your dedication and congratulations.”