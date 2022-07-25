Motlow maxine smith

Motlow’s Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Compliance Barbara Scales, left, and Director of Recruitment and New Student Services Dr. Erica Lee recently completed the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) Maxine Smith Fellows Program. They are among 17 faculty and staff members from colleges and universities across Tennessee who completed the year-long leadership development program. 

