Karyn Johnson and Dr. Rebecca Hergert

Karyn Johnson and Dr. Rebecca Hergert

 Photo provided

Motlow State Community College has announced that students Karyn Johnson, from Tullahoma, and Louisa Branch, from White House, have earned the Sam H. Odom Scholarship to use toward their Nursing degrees. The scholarship is awarded to students at each of the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) 13 community colleges each year on behalf of the Sam H. Odom Foundation Trust and TBR.

Dr. Rebecca Hergert and Louisa Branch

Dr. Rebecca Hergert and Louisa Branch

"I am so grateful to receive this scholarship,” said Johnson. “The Nursing degree at Motlow is an intense and vigorous program, and going back to school as a nontraditional student, wife, and mom has not been easy.  This award will allow me to provide the needed school schedule while still being able to obtain the instructional materials needed to excel. Contributions from foundations like the Sam H. Odom family that understand the need for well-educated and committed students are hugely appreciated. We would not be able to succeed without the support from our community."