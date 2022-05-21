Motlow State swept the community college competition at the annual State Leadership and Skills Conference in Chattanooga last month.
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. The organization provides educational programs, events, and competitions that support career and technical education in classrooms across the country.
“SkillsUSA is an awesome organization that helps students develop workplace and leadership skills that they can use to succeed in their professional careers,” said Motlow competition winner Vanida Vongsamphanh.
"The organization creates unique opportunities for students and educators to connect with industry partners across the state through demonstrating their technical, workplace, and personal skills,” added Dr. Joy Rich, assistant vice president for Workforce Development at Motlow. In addition to learning opportunities, numerous college post-secondary scholarships are available to active members of SkillsUSA through SkillsUSA and its partners.
This year’s state SkillsUSA Championships were held in a hybrid format providing more students the opportunity to participate. Outstanding career and technical education students competed in a variety of trade, technical and leadership fields. Leadership contestants demonstrated skills including extemporaneous speaking and conducting meetings by parliamentary procedure.