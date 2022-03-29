Big things are happening at Motlow State. Recently, Motlow softball players had an opportunity to experience a virtual reality app that teaches pitch recognition, situational hitting, and batting practice.
Coaches and players get immediate feedback so that they can better focus on areas that need improvement. This training is available to all Motlow softball and baseball players to augment training programs already in place.
Ultimately, Motlow athletes now have access to a more meaningful way to train. What happens in virtual reality can directly transfer to the real world in powerful ways.