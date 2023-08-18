More than 5,430-plus students made the spring 2023 dean's list at Middle Tennessee State University.
Tullahoma students who made the list include:
Annabell Chamblee of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Early Childhood Education
Ruth Dohrmann of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Computer Science
Lauryn Ashby of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Finance
Andrew Brown of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Aerospace
Bailey Byrom of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Accounting
Justus Chadwick of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Construction Management
Brady Loyer of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Physical Education
Camille Moore of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Textiles Merchandising Design
Brandon Painter of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Aerospace
Dallas Schofill of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Criminal Justice Admin
Heidi Seay of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Nursing
Katie Stricklin of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Early Childhood Education
Emma Swann of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Criminal Justice Admin
Vivian Aboulmouna of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Computer Science
Allison Alls of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Social Work
Elijah Askren of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Political Science
Amelia Ayres of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Elementary Education
Sarah Bergert of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Speech/Language Path & Audio
Faith Blair of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Psychology
Jason Bradford of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Integrated Studies
Brian Branch of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Photography
Danielle Branch of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Marketing
Brigitte Brown of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Foreign Languages
Hailey Burch of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Psychology
Maurice Burks of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Physical Education
Briasen Corn of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Management
Trisha Cornett of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Social Work
Nicholas Crews of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Audio Production
Berhane Dohrmann of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Social Work
Sara Dougherty of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Media Management
Michael Duncan of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Physical Education
Baily Johnstone of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Music
Kasey Laviolette of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Art
Robert Lucas of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Supply Chain Management
Yanely Luna of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Video & Film Production
Hunter Lundgren of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
Patrick Monahan of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Athletic Training
Haley Roberts of Tullahoma, who is majoring in English
Samuel Stewart of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Information Systems
Audrey West of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Psychology
Molly West of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Political Science
Kayla Whittemore of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Psychology
Michaela Wisnoski of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Elementary Education
Seren Yelk of Tullahoma, who is majoring in English
Tessa Ogle of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Nursing
Desiree Stem of Tullahoma, who is majoring in Criminal Justice Admin
To qualify for this distinction, an undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours.
