It is time to get your walking shoes out and join in for this year’s 28th Multi-Cancer Support Walk-A-Thon at the old Franklin County High School football field, Sept. 10, starting at 6 p.m. with lots of fun, food and good entertainment.
The MCCSN is a non-profit organization, whose mission is to provide needed financial and emotional assistance to cancer patients in the middle Tennessee area served which includes the following counties: Franklin, Coffee, Bedford, Warren, Grundy, Moore, Lincoln and Marion. The WAT is MCCSN’s major fundraiser. The organization is entirely dependent on churches, individuals, businesses, clubs, volunteers, sponsors of special events and supporters to give generously to continue their mission. Financial and emotional assistance is available as well as free aids such as wheelchairs, wigs, bras, prostheses and library books.
WAT Events
Well-known favorite Josh Ogle will be serving as emcee this year.
A food truck will be available on site. There will be ongoing musical entertainment as well as other attractions throughout the WAT which concludes at 10:30 p.m. The candlelight service is a highlight of the event when lights are turned out with just the luminaries glowing around the track.
A beautiful “Spring Garden” quilt donated by the Material Girls’ Quilt Guild will be given away during a drawing (tickets are $1 each) the night of the event. You do not have to be present to win.
A silent auction will be held with many interesting items to bid on.
Traditionally, the Walk-A-Thon is “kicked off” with cancer patients walking the first lap, a survivor lap, while “Amazing Grace” is sung.
Cancer survivors receive a free t-shirt from MCCSN. Survivors may register now to get a t-shirt now available for pick up at the MCCSN office located at 501 W. Broad St., Decherd. Office hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8-4 p.m. (closed for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.).
To remember or honor someone whose life has been touched by cancer, memorials and honorariums are available for $10 each at the MCCSN office. Candle memorials will be placed in bags with the honoree’s name on it and these will be lit up around the walking track during the event.
Create teams
Those planning to form teams need to sign up now.
Team t-shirts for each team walker will also be available for pick up at the office. Teams are requested to call the office or fax their member’s shirt sizes so they will be ready for pick up.
Each team member is asked to donate $50. Teams are urged to participate in the tent decorating contest.
Team members are asked to keep safety in mind with no candles or open flames allowed in their decorations or tents. Tent set-up may begin as early as Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. and should be completed by 7 p.m. for tent judging.
WAT theme
The theme for 2021 is “Farm Harvest…Plowing Cancer.” Join in on Sept. 10 to cultivate fundraising. Turn over the roots of giving with your friends and coworkers forming a team of motivated and hard-working farm hands. The vines are ripe with community caring so let the MCCSN pick them for the cancer patients.
Sponsorships have become an important part of the WAT and are available from businesses or individuals at three farm harvest levels: Cashmere Goat, $200; Angus Prize Cow, $300; and Arabian Horse, $500 or higher.
Businesses and individuals desiring to become sponsors should submit a request and donations no later than Aug. 24.
Items are being accepted for the WAT silent auction. Take items to the office or call for pick up. Your generosity is appreciated.
Awards and contests
Plaques will be presented at the 2021 Walk-A-Thon to each of the following:
• First team to sign up and pay.
• Church, friends, school and corporate teams with the most contributions.
• Team with the most contributions from fund-raising done at the Walk-A-Thon.
• Team with the best decorated 2021 theme of “Farm Harvest” tent.
No bikes, skateboards or dogs, except for service dogs, will be allowed during the WAT.
Forms
All candle forms, survivor names, team names, sponsors, etc. that are to be included in the WAT booklet must be received at the MCCSN office no later than Aug. 24.
All forms are available on website www.MCCSN.org. Call the MCCSN office at 931-967-0904 (fax 931-967-0920) or email mccsn501@att.net for more information. The mailing address is MCCSN, PO Box 633, Decherd, TN 37324.
Please consider attending the WAT which promises great fun, an inspirational experience, and a wonderful opportunity to do something good for a lot of folks.