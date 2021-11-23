One of Tullahoma’s local businesses has a found a new home in the Kroger shopping center.
Nature’s Elite announced in October it would be moving locations from 1802 N. Jackson St. to its new home at 1905 N. Jackson St., Suite 930, near Subway. It opened its doors this past Monday, Nov. 15.
Nature’s Elite is a cannabidiol- (CBD) inspired health and wellness store that sells CBD products along with other nutritional supplements like essential oils, vitamins and bee pollen. CBD is a chemical found in marijuana. CBD doesn't contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana that produces a high. The usual CBD formulation is oil, but CBD is also sold as an extract, a vaporized liquid and an oil-based capsule.
Business hours for Nature’s Elite is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday. For more information, visit Nature’s Elite’s Facebook page, their website at www.natureselitetn.com, or call 222-4258.