Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville invited visitors to their 323-acre farm to celebrate the season last weekend at their first ever Winter Wonderland event.

Blessed with pleasant weather, the family-friendly event featured various live musicians on an outdoor stage and refreshments were provided, including fare from Barrelhouse BBQ and a special holiday cocktail for the event. A hot-toddy style drink crafted with lemon and hibiscus (and of course, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey) called ‘Beam me up, Toddy’ was presented as a fresh twist on the traditional holiday beverage. 