Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville invited visitors to their 323-acre farm to celebrate the season last weekend at their first ever Winter Wonderland event.
Blessed with pleasant weather, the family-friendly event featured various live musicians on an outdoor stage and refreshments were provided, including fare from Barrelhouse BBQ and a special holiday cocktail for the event. A hot-toddy style drink crafted with lemon and hibiscus (and of course, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey) called ‘Beam me up, Toddy’ was presented as a fresh twist on the traditional holiday beverage.
Nearest Green Distillery allowed a peek into a coming addition to their campus, the Humble Baron, an entertainment venue and restaurant attached to Visitor’s Center. Slated to open in the spring, the space features a state-of-the-art stage with a vintage feel and a long, wraparound bar that stretches throughout the venue. Once completed, the Humble Baron will set the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest bar and will host musicians from all genres.
Once night fell, the Christmas tree lighting ceremony included both Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey CEO/Co-Founder Fawn Weaver and Master Blender Victoria Eady Butler, great-great-granddaughter of Nearest Green and Lynchburg native. Before the lights were turned on, Weaver addressed the hundreds of people in attendance with a reminder of the true reason for the season.
“We are only here because a Savior was born, that is what we are here to celebrate… When these lights go on, and every time you pass by here throughout the holiday season and see the lights, just remember… Christmas is beautiful, but Christmas means nothing if our Savior was not born!” Weaver said.
In addition to the tree in the courtyard, the entire grounds of the distillery went up in lights. The trees, the buildings, and the white paddock fence that lines the property were all illuminated when the switch was flipped. Look for the Nearest Green Distillery on Highway 231 in Shelbyville, and book a tour to check out the grounds for yourself! Even if you are not a drinker, the tour is informative and fun, including a trip through a hidden entrance to a hidden speakeasy. Tours are available Thursday-Sunday, reservations are highly recommended.