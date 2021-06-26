Hundreds flocked to the grand reopening of Nearest Green in Shelbyville this past week as Juneteenth was marked with the unveiling of the facility’s brand new $50 million build out, helping the distillery earn the designation by some as “Malt Disney World” for those who enjoy a visit to its expansive campus.
The first distillery in the world to commemorate an African American, has officially reopened its doors in Shelbyville, following a more than yearlong closure during the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction safely continued on the distillery – home to Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the fastest-growing American whiskey brand in history and the most-awarded American whiskey or Bourbon of 2019, 2020 and 2021 – throughout the hiatus between March 2020 and June 2021.
Over this past weekend, the company revealed Phase Two of the multi-phase, $50 million dollar project at a celebration taking place today on June 19 attended by thousands of visitors. The reopening occurring on Juneteenth celebrated the accomplishments of all African American people in U.S. history, including the distillery’s namesake Nearest Green, a formerly enslaved man now known as the first African American master distiller on record. Uncle Nearest is credited with tutoring a young Jack Daniel back in the mid-1800s, with the famous distiller going on to found Jack Daniel’s brand which is now world famous.
“At Uncle Nearest, everything we do has significance beyond the product we sell – it’s why our main hashtag on social media is #MoreThanWhiskey,” said Fawn Weaver, CEO and founder of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. “We could not be more honored to have the opportunity to share the history of Tennessee, and to couple that with honoring the history of one of the greatest figures in the spirits industry, Nearest Green. It’s a distillery experience unlike any other, and nothing can prepare guests for what they will see when they come to visit.”
Weaver and Victoria Eady Butler, fifth-generation Nearest Green descendant and Master Blender for Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, hosted more than 100 descendants of Nearest Green from around the country for a private preview party two days prior to the public opening. A foundation has been formed to insure all descendants of Nearest Green are afforded a full college education.
Formerly home of the famous Sand Creek Farm, a Tennessee walking horse farm and event center, the Nearest Green Distillery officially opened its doors on September 14, 2019. While open, the distillery experienced sold out tours, and became known as a full-blown destination for whiskey enthusiasts, Walking Horse lovers, and families. Travelers visiting the Nearest Green Distillery can experience the newest elements of the property, including:
● The Welcome Center where visitors will learn the history of the three things Tennessee is most known for: Tennessee Whiskey, Tennessee walking horses and Tennessee music. Transformed from a former horse show arena, the retail space was designed by the former president of Disney Stores Worldwide, James Fielding, while the history narrative walls were designed by visual storyteller, Cyndi Williams.
● A not-your-average Concession Stand that features snacks available around the world, but which originated in Tennessee (like Mountain Dew, Goo Goo Clusters and even cotton candy). A large red refrigerator doubles as a secret door that gains visitors entry to Philo + Frank’s, the world’s first non-alcoholic speakeasy, where there is something for the whole family to enjoy. Every detail of the designed space tells an important piece of Tennessee’s pivotal role in women obtaining the right to vote and what the women of the Temperance Movement were really after.
● Barrel House BBQ & Brew where visitors can enjoy a famous “Grilled Cheese on Crack” at Chuck Baker of BBQ Pitmasters’ second restaurant, and the first location outside of Lynchburg, Tennessee.
● The #WhatLiftsYou Angel Wings mural by famed muralist Kelsey Montague. Created especially for the Nearest Green Distillery, the wings weave elements of Tennessee Whiskey, Tennessee music and Tennessee walking horses throughout.
● The Family Tasting Room where visitors can receive a guided tasting of Uncle Nearest’s portfolio of aged whiskeys.
● Victoria’s Master Blender House, where she works hard every day to blend Uncle Nearest’s award-winning whiskeys.
Later this summer, two more additions will open as part of Phase Two – Humble Baron, an entertainment venue, restaurant and home to the world’s longest bar, and the Nearest Green Still House, where Uncle Nearest will distill its premium whiskeys for centuries to come.
Thom Meek of GHP Environmental + Architecture and former Tennessee walking horse champion was brought on in 2017 to help bring this distillery vision to life and continues to serve as the architect on the project. Cyndi of Story Form Design, a 100-percent female-owned company, was brought on as the designer to ensure every element of the distillery provides a sensory experience. Rodney Allen of RJAgency, who has been working with the Uncle Nearest team since 2018, led the creation and fabrication of marketing collateral and environmental design.
Self-paced and guided tours are now available to book for Saturdays (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sundays (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Guests can book visits at https://unclenearest.com/distillery/.