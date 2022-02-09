South Jackson Civic Center officials have revealed what is on tap for both its theater and performing arts seasons for 2022.
“We are excited to see you at South Jackson this year,” civic officials said. “Save the dates.”
For its theater season, South Jackson Community Playhouse Theatre Series will present the following performances:
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” from July 5 through 7 and July 15 through 17.
The Jones Hope Wooten comedy “Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens” from Sept. 8 to 11.
Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” from Oct. 7 to 8.
“Always…Patsy Cline” will take place at South Jackson from Nov. 10 through 13.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect Now Change” will take its residency from Feb. 9 to 12, 2023.
“Into the Woods” comes to South Jackson from March 24 through 26 and 31 and April 1 to 2 in 2023.
As for the rest of the 2021-2022 season, Larry Shue’s comedy “The Nerd” will take place at South Jackson starting this Thursday, Feb. 10, through Sunday, Feb. 13. Showtime is 7 p.m. for Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows and 2:30 p.m. for the Sunday matinee. Tickets are $15 and $12 in advance or $17 and $14 at the door.
Next month, South Jackson will play host to TEDxTullahoma. The theme for the educational conference is “Micro: The Power of Small,” as all the talks will be focused around the impact small changes can make at home and around the world. Tickets cost just $30 per person, and include coffee service, a lunch provided and plenty of TEDxTullahoma merchandise. Some of the featured speakers include Ashlei Laing, Becky Buller, Bertram Edmonston IV, Felix Bivens, Jermaine Dunlap, Justin Terry, Kyle Mitchell, Lauren Martin, Molly Anderson, Royce Massengill and Temple Kemezis. The conference date is set for Saturday, March 12.
The bluegrass group the Becky Buller Band will take the stage at South Jackson March 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance or $24 at the door. On the following Thursday, March 17, will see Irish Comedian George Casey. Tickets are $18.
Wrapping up the season in April will be “9 to 5 the Musical” from April 1 through 3 and April 8 through 10. Showtime is 7 p.m. for Friday and Saturday shows and 2:30 p.m. for the Sunday shows.
For more about the upcoming shows and ticket information, call the box office at 455-5321 or visit South Jackson online at www.southjackson.org.