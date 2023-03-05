Cop Dog

Tullahoma resident Trevor Mattasits(left) holds his new  canine companion Georgia given to him by Tullahoma police officer Tyler Jones.

 Photo provided

After tragically losing his dog in a hit and run incident, Tullahoma resident Trevor Mattasits was given a new canine companion and gained a new human friend in Tullahoma police officer Tyler Jones.

Mattasits previously owned a German Shepherd by the name of Sampson, a constant companion of his, according to his mother, Korie Marcel.

