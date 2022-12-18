The new Lynchburg Welcome Center has moved into the quaint house in the Jack Daniel’s visitor parking lot as the first of its kind.
Created through a partnership of the South Central Tennessee Tourism Association (SCTTA), Experience Tennessee, and Jack Daniel’s Distillery, the Lynchburg Welcome Center aims to be a region-centric information hub with knowledgeable and friendly volunteers and staff, featuring unique local and state items for tourists and locals alike. Local shoppers may enjoy the wide variety of Tennessee State Park and Tennessee Music merchandise, as well as the homemade and pickled items that would make great gifts.
Experience Tennessee’s Executive Director, Ryan French, was born and raised here in Lynchburg. His first job was writing sports articles for the Moore County News as a high school student athlete. “I would be on the court setting up for a shot while thinking about how I would write about it later,” French said.
The Open House event on Monday night served as the official opening, and Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner, Mark Ezell, was in attendance to cut the ribbon.
“It’s great to see one of our most-recognized brands, Jack Daniel’s, partner with the South Central Tennessee Tourism Association to spotlight even more reasons to stay and play in Tennessee. Tourism is a vital economic driver for Lynchburg, Moore County, and the surrounding region — delivering jobs, visitor spending, and helping build a better quality of life for Tennesseans”, said Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner, Mark Ezell.
The Lynchburg Welcome Center, located at 133 Lynchburg Highway, is open 7-days a week from 8:30 am-5:30 pm. For more information, visit lynchburgwelcomecenter.com.