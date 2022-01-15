The start of the new year comes with a new beginning for F.I.T Beyond Therapy as it celebrates its new home at 461 W. Lincoln St. this past week.
F.I.T Beyond Therapy owner and founder Philip Hill and his staff celebrated the occasion by having a new location ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 13, hosted of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce. Along with the ribbon cutting ceremony, F.I.T Beyond Therapy provided lunch for attendees and held a drawing for door prizes provided by T-Town Smoothie Café and Nature’s Elite.
After the cutting the ribbon, Hill thanked attendees for coming and talked to them about what F.I.T Beyond Therapy provides to clients. He stated F.I.T Beyond Therapy help clients by providing a bridge between their current level of function and their optimal level. He added he and his staff help clients who have completed physical therapy but they are unsure what do next to get back where they were before physically.
“I’m bridging the gap between physical therapy, sports performance and fitness,” Hill said. “The reason I opened this place up is because I have been a part of the physical therapy world for years and when we get done, there’s a big gap between physical therapy and getting back to normal.”
The services and classes F.I.T Beyond Therapy offer includes functional training, injury prevention and correcting technique and mechanics of the body. F.I.T Beyond Therapy’s mission statement is to improve body mechanics and strength through functional training to help reduce the risk of injury or re-injury by instructing proper technique to improve overall health.
Hill said he started F.I.T Beyond Therapy two years ago at 507 N. Jackson St. after offering his services to various gyms and physical therapy clinics for years and wanting his own facility and staff. With the business growing quickly, Hill said he to move to have more space for his clients. Since the move in November, all of his classes have about 20 plus people and he can work with athletes without needing to go outside thanks to the 24 and half yards of floor space.
Hill said anyone who is interested will need to book an appointment so he can conduct an assessment to determine what’s wrong and where they will need to start. He added they have an array of clientele and F.I.T Beyond Therapy is for everybody regardless of age, gender or activity level.
“There is no age limit as everybody needs to know their body,” Hill said. “Everybody needs mechanics and strengthening, so we can help you no matter your activity level or no matter what your goal is we can help you.”
For more information about F.I.T Beyond Therapy, call 931-224-6244, email fitbeyondtherapy@gmail.com or go to fitbeyondtherapy.com.