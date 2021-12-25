With the new year fast approaching, both Prescott Bottling and Distributing Company and the Sundrop Shoppe and Luncheonette will be seeing some changes to ring in 2022.
For the Sundrop Shoppe and Luncheonette, President and CEO of Prescott Bottling David C. Prescott will be easing up the reigns and relinquishing his co-ownership of the restaurant he shared with his daughter, Paige Prescott Moore, to his wife Gerri Montgomery Prescott at the beginning of the new year. According to Moore, this change in ownership with her stepmother makes the restaurant run, owned and operated completely by women.
“It makes the Sundrop Shoppe, going into the new year, a completely woman-owned and operated restaurant which I think is significant to our time where we are right now,” Moore said.
Moore said her stepmother brings experience with her extensive background in retail, as she was a buyer for chain stores and has management experience from her time running her own small business. She added Gerri has been an asset within Prescott Bottling Company during her 31 year marriage with David.
“She has a lot of experience to bring to the table and she has a lot of good ideas,” Moore said. “We have a wonderful relationship and I feel very comfortable discussing business with her and her ideas going forward.”
The Sundrop Shoppe and Luncheonette is a restaurant located at 217 NW Atlantic St. next to Prescott Bottling and Distributing Company, a fourth generation family business that distributes over 350 varieties of soft drinks. According to Moore, her father had wanted to open a restaurant with a tie-in to Sundrop for years before deciding to turn an old storage space they already owned into a soda fountain and lunch spot, akin to Mr. Gower’s drugstore from the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The restaurant opened its doors to Tullahoma in May 2019.
Another change to the Sundrop Shoppe that customers will see in the new year is a cappuccino machine. Sundrop Shoppe General Manager Ashley Davis said with the cappuccino machine they will experiment and expand their menu options to include drinks like cappuccinos, lattes and mochas as well as serving desserts with espresso in it.
“I’m really interested to see how else we can use it because most things we do is figuring out a different way to use something that we already use in-house,” Davis said. “The cappuccino machine is going to be a whole new adventure, especially for us on how to use it and play with.”
As the Sundrop Shoppe enters the new year, Moore said they are hoping to really push catering and delivery options. She added they hope to deliver lunches to businesses as long as they receive advance notice of a minimum of 24 to 48 hours as they want to make sure they have all the necessary ingredients to make the orders.
“That is something we are really looking forward to, trying to push in the new year, going into our slow season is to deliver lunches,” Moore said.
As with other businesses, Moore said the Sundrop Shoppe has experienced its own struggles from its opening in May 2019 to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the business enters the new year, Moore said she and the staff feel grateful as they were able to stay in business thanks to the customers who patronize and love the Sundrop Shoppe.
“We really have seen the city of Tullahoma rally around us and help try to keep us open,” Moore said. “It’s about the relationships that you have with the people in the community. We have a lot of really incredible people here in Tullahoma and we’re lucky we get to see them on a daily basis at the restaurant.”
Moore also praised Davis and Assistant General Manager Helen Strain for their work ethic and showing initiative throughout their time at the restaurant. Davis took the reins of general manager when the Sundrop Shoppe opened while Strain came on in 2020 and worked her way up to assistant general manager.
“What I think is one of the rarest things is to find in an employee has a genuine, heartfelt care for the company,” Moore said. “That’s something you cannot teach; either they have it or they do not.”
With the security in knowing that the Sundrop Shoppe is being well managed, Moore said she feels comfortable with resuming her role as Director of Marketing for Prescott Bottling and she’ll be doing that full time in the new year.
“I’ll be resuming my role as Director of Marketing and learning everything I can about the family business,” Moore said. “I feel very grateful and it is because of these two women [Davis and Strain] that I have the ability to do that. I feel 100% secure in leaving the Sundrop Shoppe under [Davis’] management and helm.”
Both her father and stepmother are excited about Moore returning to the role and to help lead Prescott Bottling.
“It is gratifying that a new qualified member of the Prescott family will continue to take Prescott Bottling into the future,” David said.
“We want to see Prescott Bottling continue within the Prescott family and maintain the same quality of service to the company,” Gerri added.
Despite the changes, Paige said the Sundrop Shoppe’s main mission is “to continue to provide excellent food and excellent customer service to the community” and incorporating what they can do as a small business to support local nonprofit organizations and other small businesses. The restaurant employs workers from Skills Development, a non-profit agency that serves kids and adults with mental and or developmental disabilities, donates unused food to Shepard’s House in Tullahoma, that provides food, clothing and temporary housing to those in need and sells granola made at Blue Monarch, a residential program for women battling drug addiction or escaping domestic violence.
The Sundrop Shoppe will be closed from Christmas Eve to Jan.3. The restaurant will open back up Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Business hours for the Sundrop Shoppe are Tuesday through Saturday form 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information about the Sundrop Shoppe and catering options can call 222-4270 or go to sundropshoppe.net.