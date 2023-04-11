The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce is asking for nominations for its annual Women Impacting the Community awards luncheon with the deadline falling on Friday, April 14.
Since 2015, the chamber has celebrated women in the Tullahoma community making a difference in the areas of business, education, community service and lifetime achievement. Winners have included women working or owning business, lifelong community volunteers, educators and administrators and more.
Last year’s honorees were Mary Mealer for business, Gina Bumbalough for education, Coleen Saunders for community service and Rosie Graham for lifetime achievement.
This year’s awards luncheon will take place at noon Tuesday, May 9, at The Atlantic Venue located at 205 N.W. Atlantic St. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased by visiting the chamber’s website, emailing tullahomachamber@tullahoma.org or by calling 931-455-5497.
The event will be sponsored by SmartBank, Woodard’s Diamonds & Design and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital. This year’s featured speaker will be Tullahoma High School Criminal Justice teacher Dr. Monica Blake-Beasley.
Award finalists will be announced Friday, April 21. Anyone who like to make a nomination in any of the four categories can click here.