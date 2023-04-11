Women Impacting the Community 2023.jpg

The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce is asking for nominations for its annual Women Impacting the Community awards luncheon with the deadline falling on Friday, April 14.

Since 2015, the chamber has celebrated women in the Tullahoma community making a difference in the areas of business, education, community service and lifetime achievement. Winners have included women working or owning business, lifelong community volunteers, educators and administrators and more.

