Food booths photo 01.jpg

The Coffee County Rescue Squad food booth at the Coffee County Fair is one of the booths operated by area nonprofits during fair week.

 Nathan Havenner photo

Visitors to the Coffee County Fair will have a wide range of options when it comes to tasty treats, but for some area nonprofits, operating a food booth during fair week is an opportunity to both fundraise and share their mission with others.

For years, the Manchester Rotary Club has partnered with 4-H to serve up a beloved fair favorite -- fresh golden brown funnel cakes with a nice dash of powdered sugar on top.

Funnel cake

4-H volunteer Chris Creager shows a funnel cake before it is dusted with powdered sugar Sunday, Sept. 3 at the Manchester Rotary Club/4-H Funnel Cake booth located near the entrance to the fairway.  