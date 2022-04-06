The Tullahoma Noon Rotary has donated $15,000 to the city of Tullahoma to put towards beautification efforts in the downtown corridor.
As part of its celebration of its centennial year, the Noon Rotary Club of Tullahoma put forth the donation with the stipulation that the money be used for the benefit of landscaping in the downtown area.
“The Tullahoma Noon Rotary Club via its Board of Directors will be donating $15,000.00 to the City to be used expressly for the refurbishing of all of the downtown planting areas that the City is in the process of addressing,” an email from City Attorney Steve Worsham to City Administrator Jennifer Moody states. Worsham is a member of the Noon Rotary Club.