In commemoration of Veterans Day 2021 Mayor Charles B. Whitaker of Normandy was honored by local representatives of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
Gloria Crick and Patty McIntyre, both of Normandy, presented the mayor with a lovely red, white and blue patriotic design quilt in honor of his service to our country. The awarding presentation took place at the Gazebo in the center of Normandy. Mr. Whitaker served in the US Air Force for four years in the late '70's and early '80's. A formal commemorative certificate was also presented.
“Mr. Mayor we appreciate you and your honorable military service to our great nation,” said Gloria Crick in making the presentation. “We want this quilt to 'cover you' with the respect and appreciation of our grateful nation. And, we thank you now for your leadership service to our community.”
The Mayor is a Texas native and has lived in Normandy for the past eight years and served as mayor for the past three years. His years of service in the USAF were mostly at Offutt AFB, Omaha Nebraska.
“I am most appreciative of this kind gift and grateful to my community for this humbling recognition,” the mayor said.”
The Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nation-wide organization, appreciates the service and sacrifice of those who are serving or have served in the Armed Forces and protect American freedom and has awarded over 280,000 quilts to date. In 2003, Catherine Roberts, the QOVF Founder, created the concepts that underpin the QOVF mission statement: To cover Service Members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.
The local affiliation with the Quilts of Valor Foundation is led by Amy Martin of Unionville. The piecing and quilting of the presentation quilts is done by over 11,000 volunteers across the nation including members of local quilting groups e.g. the “Happy Hands Quilters” and others. The Whitaker quilt was pieced by Patty McIntyre, bound by Gloria Crick and machine quilted by Debbie Bryant, Log Cabin Quilter, of Rockvale.
For more information about QOVF, for procedures for nominating a recipient to be honored and/or to volunteer to piece or quilt, contact Amy Martin by email at amy.martin@tcatshelbyville.edu or write the QOVF National Office at Quilts of Valor Foundation PO Box191 Winterset, IA 50273.