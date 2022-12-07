Step into the fantasy of a classic Christmas tale as “Nutcracker Fantasy” dances its way onto the stage this weekend at the South Jackson Performing Arts Center.
Show times for “Nutcracker Fantasy” are 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. Tickets are on sale for $15 for adults and $10 for students in advance and $17 for adults and $12 for students at the door. There will also be a live stream option on Saturday night at $30 per household.
For more information on tickets and the live stream, call the box office at 931-455-5321.
“Nutcracker Fantasy” is produced and directed by the Long School of Dance and will feature 72 young dancers who will bring the old holiday story to life on stage. The ballet will feature new dances and costumes for the holiday
According to South Jackson Chairman Greg Gressel, “Nutcracker Fantasy” has been a South Jackson tradition for over 35 years. The first production of “Nutcracker Fantasy” in Tullahoma was in 1988 at South Jackson Performing Arts Center.
“Multiple generations of dancers have graced the stage in this classic Christmas show through the years,” Gressel said. “Come be a part of the Nutcracker Fantasy this season.”
“Nutcracker Fantasy” is based on the 1892 story “The Nutcracker and the King of Mice” written by E.T.A. Hoffman. While the story has been told in a variety of ways, the basic plot stays the same. The story follows a young German girl named Clara who dreams of a Nutcracker Prince, who battles a Mouse King with seven heads. The journey takes the Nutcracker Prince and Clara to faraway lands, and learn many cultural dances during the magical journey.