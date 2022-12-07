Nutcracker Fantasy logo
Photo provided

Step into the fantasy of a classic Christmas tale as “Nutcracker Fantasy” dances its way onto the stage this weekend at the South Jackson Performing Arts Center.

Show times for “Nutcracker Fantasy” are 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. Tickets are on sale for $15 for adults and $10 for students in advance and $17 for adults and $12 for students at the door. There will also be a live stream option on Saturday night at $30 per household.