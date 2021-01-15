Oakley Rose first baby of 2021

A Fayetteville couple rung in the New Year with one of life’s most precious blessings: a brand new baby girl.
Christina and Michael Hillis welcomed their daughter, Oakley Rose Hillis, at just past 1 in the morning on New Year’s Day, making Oakley the very first baby born in Tullahoma in the year 2021. Oakley also holds the honor of being the first baby born in the newly-named and operated Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, according to hospital officials.
Oakley came into the world at 1:12 a.m. weighing 6 pounds, 8.5 ounces and measured 18 and ¾ inches long. She is the younger sister of Alexis, 17, Jazilyn, 16, Azalea, 4, Skylar, 3, and Aubriella, 2.
Her maternal grandparents are Cindy Musgrove and the late Randy Musgrove of McMinnville. Her paternal grandparents are Jerry and Diane Hillis, also of McMinnville.
Christina told The News jokingly she thought her youngest daughter wanted some special attention, given that she arrived 25 days early.
“She’s a little attention-seeker already,” she said with a laugh.
The delivering physician was Dr. H. Mather Bennett, and Oakley’s pediatrician is Dr. Abbie Byrom, according to Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton officials.
To celebrate the occasion, Christina and Michael were presented with a basket full of baby items, including toys, nursery supplies and more, a $100 gift card to Walmart and a framed photo of the couple with their newest addition to the family.
The hospital also posted the announcement to its social media channels.