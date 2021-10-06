It’s time to pull out the ole lederhosen as the grounds of South Jackson Civic Center at 404 S. Jackson St. will have the sights and sounds of Germany on Saturday, Oct. 9 with the fourth annual Oktoberfest.
Festivities will go from noon to until 8 p.m. at the civic center where attendees will find a variety of things to do while enjoying various German-inspired food and beer from several food trucks and craft vendors.
“Join us all afternoon for contests and activities,” SJCC officials said. “Come in your favorite German or Halloween costumes and win a prize.”
Some of the other contests will be stein hoisting for men and women, brat eating and yodeling for adults and children. Corn hole will also be available to play as well.
Oktoberfest will also feature the Happiness Polka Band to dance the day away, and a live auction will be held at 4 p.m. Vendor space is still available. Those who want to be craft or food vendor are asked to call 931-581-3710.