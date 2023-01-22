Old Navy
Kyle Murphy photo

After months of construction, Old Navy officials have announced that the retail store will be opening its doors to shoppers early next month.

The global retail store will be celebrating its location at Northgate Mall in Suite 104 with a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. The grand opening will consist of a ribbon cutting ceremony and will have representatives from the Tullahoma Fire Department, with Fire Pup, the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, PFLAG and other local shelters. The store’s new home takes up residency in the previous location of Big Lots, next to JCPenney, along with Five Below, which opened its doors in early December.

