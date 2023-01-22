After months of construction, Old Navy officials have announced that the retail store will be opening its doors to shoppers early next month.
The global retail store will be celebrating its location at Northgate Mall in Suite 104 with a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. The grand opening will consist of a ribbon cutting ceremony and will have representatives from the Tullahoma Fire Department, with Fire Pup, the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, PFLAG and other local shelters. The store’s new home takes up residency in the previous location of Big Lots, next to JCPenney, along with Five Below, which opened its doors in early December.
“Old Navy is excited to open our newest location in Northgate Mall in Tullahoma,” an Old Navy spokesperson told The News. “This is the first store in Tullahoma, with nearby locations in Murfreesboro, Spring Hill and Chattanooga. The new store will have over 12,000 square feet of dedicated retail space.”
Old Navy is a clothing and accessories retailer owned by Gap, Inc., that has been in operation under its well-established brand since 1994. Old Navy representatives stated that the retailer is the first value retailer to integrate the shopping experience by offering the broadest assortment of women’s sizes in stores and online, with no price difference. They added that Old Navy believes in the democracy of style and service for all, and value inclusivity, opportunities for youth and a future that’s sustainable for its customers, employees and communities.
There are approximately 1,100 locations across North America, with its flagship stores in New York City, Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco, Manila, and Mexico City.
As part of its commitment to imagining a better future for future generations and to being part of the fabric of the communities, Old Navy launched its campaign called “Imagine Mission” in 2020 which is an initiative that embraces three pillars of values-based efforts – inclusivity, opportunity and sustainability –to realize a fairer, healthy and happy world. Old Navy has also been a partner with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America for decades to provide opportunities for kids and teens in need of mentorship and job training through the This Way ONward program. The This Way ONward program is a program that helps to boost the confidence in young people looking for an opportunity to shine, with a focus on serving Black and Latinx communities, through one-on-one mentorship, coaching and on-the-job skill building to provide a career rocket to a more secure future.