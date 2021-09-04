A new independent pharmacy in Tullahoma wants to treat its patients more than just a number and make prescriptions affordable again.
Pharmory Rx is a new independent pharmacy in Tullahoma that opened in early August by owners David and Terri Scioscia. Terri serves as the pharmacist-in-charge while David serves as the operations manager. The Scioscias held a grand opening ribbon cutting on Aug. 25 with friends and family to celebrate the opening of the new family business.
Before moving to Tennessee, the Scioscias resided in New Jersey where Terri went to school and graduated from school of pharmacy at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J., in 2007. Since graduating, Terri spent the first half of her pharmacy career at a supermarket pharmacy before switching over to an independent pharmacy. According to Terri, the family moved to Tennessee for a change of scenery and to do something different. She soon helped set up a new independent pharmacy, which laid the groundwork to establish Pharmory Rx.
“I got to see what it took and all the steps and pieces,” Terri said.
After leaving the pharmacy, she and David talked about running the business together. She said running a pharmacy seemed like the best solution given her experience. With Terri’s career as a pharmacist and David’s 15 year experience as an automotive management professional, their main priority is to provide affordable, quality service to customers.
“We’ve done our research and we know that we are pretty well priced,” David said. “We’re not here to be greedy, we want to make sure we are providing the proper health services to the community.”
They have been doing well since opening the business and have repeat customers.
“They already realized that they want to come in and see [Terri] as the pharmacist,” David said. “We want to make sure they are taken care of.”
He added it was important to make sure that patients don’t feel judged by their medication.
“I think when that starts to occur then you lose an aspect on what it’s all about,” he said. For Terri, her favorite part of being a pharmacist interacting and connecting with patients.
“They’re more like extended family than just a number in line to pick up medication,” Terri said.
For now Pharmory Rx has a small selection of over the counter medications, like vitamins and aspirin, and other common items customers would find in a pharmacy. Pharmory Rx also has a selection of protein supplements and a corner of the store dedicated to products by local businesses to help create relationships and to spread the word.
As for services, Pharmory Rx has a free local delivery service, a cash pay loyalty program and medication therapy management services. Medication therapy management is where patients bring in their medication, prescribed or over the counter, and talk to the pharmacist and review what they are taking and what they can adjust so the patient is not taking more than they need.
“It gives the pharmacist a chance beyond just filling a prescription and reviewing any interactions,” Terri said. “Looking at medication interactions you try to tweak the medication for the patient and the way it is going to help the patient make the most of their medication and decrease side effects.”
Pharmory Rx is located at 1940 N. Jackson St., Suite 200 and business hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday. For more about Pharmory Rx’s services go to pharmoryrx.com, email contact.us@pharmoryrx.com, call 931-563-1019 or go to the pharmacy’s Facebook page.