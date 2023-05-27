One day_partners fo healing.jpg

One Day of Hope and the Tullahoma-based Partners for Healing recently held an open house the newly established clinic, open one day a week at the One Day of Hope Center at 1914 McArthur St. 

 Photo provided

A free medical care clinic for the working uninsured has come to Manchester. 

One Day of Hope and the Tullahoma-based Partners for Healing recently hosted an open house and ribbon cutting for the newly established clinic that is operated by Partner’s. The clinic is open one day a week at the One Day of Hope Center at 1914 McArthur Street. 

