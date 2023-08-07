From back left: Instructor Michael Peveto, Ben Yeargen, Ridge McMahan, Adam Ross, Randy Shaw, Scott Creighton, Justin Bradford, Jeremiah Spivey, Christopher Llanes, and Instructor Adam Eckert. From front left: Taylor Fitzgerald, Joshua Byrd, Nicole Miller, Brandon Tarver, and Nick Lanzafame.
Photo provided
From left: Raul Narvaez, Jana Burks, Kerri Locker, Sarah Napper, Jesus Narvaez, Kasey Britt, Chidierbere Iwueke, Ashley Bugg, Jasmine Reams, Deborah Farley, Jaley Reed, Interim Director of Nursing Brittany Clark, Nursing Instructor Linda Hemmila, Nursing Instructor Katy McDonald, Nursing Instructor Mark Miller, and Nursing Instructor Shelly Dallas.
For those looking to deepen their career in the medical field, Motlow State Community College offers a one-year program that allows Paramedics to obtain an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.
The demand for all healthcare workers continues to rise. The need for nurses is particularly critical, and that need is forecast to continue. Leaders in healthcare know that the best way to recruit new nurses is to look to a proven market. Paramedics are considered an ideal target audience to cultivate in addressing the nursing shortage. Paramedics have a demonstrated passion for patient care and are already well-established clinicians. The goal is to entice licensed paramedics into broadening their clinical prowess and becoming a new nimble resource to address the nursing shortage.
Motlow’s paramedic and nursing programs include active field training experiences such as the College’s recent Simulation Day. Students test their skills in mock scenarios designed to closely reflect real-world clinical experiences. Events such as these allow clinical students to increase their confidence in order to handle real-life situations efficiently.
Students who choose to take the Paramedic-to-RN Path may be eligible for TN Promise and TN Reconnect coverage. This year, applications for Motlow’s program close on September 30. To apply, students must submit their Paramedic license and schedule to take the HESI A2.