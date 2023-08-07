For those looking to deepen their career in the medical field, Motlow State Community College offers a one-year program that allows Paramedics to obtain an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.

The demand for all healthcare workers continues to rise. The need for nurses is particularly critical, and that need is forecast to continue. Leaders in healthcare know that the best way to recruit new nurses is to look to a proven market. Paramedics are considered an ideal target audience to cultivate in addressing the nursing shortage. Paramedics have a demonstrated passion for patient care and are already well-established clinicians. The goal is to entice licensed paramedics into broadening their clinical prowess and becoming a new nimble resource to address the nursing shortage. 

