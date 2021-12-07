Those calling for a special parade to celebrate the state champion Wildcat football team will be able to do so this Sunday at 6 p.m.
The city of Tullahoma now has a permit on file for a Wildcat parade to take to the streets of Tullahoma this weekend, one week after the Wildcats captured their first-ever state title.
According to the permit, the route will lead in a loop around Tullahoma High School starting from the Grider Stadium parking lot. From the parking lot, the route will travel east up Big Springs Avenue, take a left onto North Jackson Street, pass the high school then turn into the north parking lot. The permit has been approved by the Tullahoma police and fire chiefs, as well as the director of Tullahoma Public Works.
This is a developing story. We will add more details as we have them.