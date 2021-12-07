Brody Melton hoisting golden football

Brody Melton hoists the golden football trophy over his head Saturday, Dec. 4, after the Wildcats captured their first-ever football state title at the Class 4A Championship BlueCross Bowl in Chattanooga. The school system has applied for and received a permit for a special parade for the Wildcats this Sunday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m.

 Paul Henry

Those calling for a special parade to celebrate the state champion Wildcat football team will be able to do so this Sunday at 6 p.m.

The city of Tullahoma now has a permit on file for a Wildcat parade to take to the streets of Tullahoma this weekend, one week after the Wildcats captured their first-ever state title.

According to the permit, the route will lead in a loop around Tullahoma High School starting from the Grider Stadium parking lot. From the parking lot, the route will travel east up Big Springs Avenue, take a left onto North Jackson Street, pass the high school then turn into the north parking lot. The permit has been approved by the Tullahoma police and fire chiefs, as well as the director of Tullahoma Public Works.

This is a developing story. We will add more details as we have them.

Managing Editor

Erin McCullough has won awards for her news reporting, community lifestyles and education reporting in the three years she's been a journalist. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and currently lives in Tullahoma with her cat, Luna.

