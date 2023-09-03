Parks and Rec Splash Island
Photo provided

As the hot summer days begin to wind down, the Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Department is inviting residents to enjoy Splash Island one more time before pool season ends with the inaugural Splash Bash.

Splash Bash will take place on Labor Day, Sept. 4, the last day Splash Island will be open for the year, at Splash Island, located at D.W. Wilson Community Center at 501 N. Collins St., and will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be free for guests ages 17 and under, while admission for guests 18 years and old will be $5. Along with enjoying the pool one more time, attendees can also participate in games throughout the day and win prizes.

