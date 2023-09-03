As the hot summer days begin to wind down, the Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Department is inviting residents to enjoy Splash Island one more time before pool season ends with the inaugural Splash Bash.
Splash Bash will take place on Labor Day, Sept. 4, the last day Splash Island will be open for the year, at Splash Island, located at D.W. Wilson Community Center at 501 N. Collins St., and will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be free for guests ages 17 and under, while admission for guests 18 years and old will be $5. Along with enjoying the pool one more time, attendees can also participate in games throughout the day and win prizes.
“The Splash Bash is intended to celebrate the end of summer and thank our patrons for their continued support of Splash Island,” Program Coordinator Amy Barnes said. “Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Department invites everyone to enjoy a fun-filled day of swimming and games.”
Later in September, the parks and recreation department will be bringing back its Rock Creek Concert series on Fri, Sept. 15, at Frazier McEwen Park. The first return outdoor show will be featuring two tribute bands in one: Journey from the Heart. The tribute act consists of Nashville-based artists Ryan Christopher, formerly of Resurrection – A Journey Tribute and Shareen Ann of Barracuda – America’s Heart Tribute. Show time is set for 7 p.m. and admission will be free to the public.
“Grab the family, bring your lawn chairs and get ready for a great show with Journey from the Heart and Tullahoma Parks and Rec,” department officials said.