Local nonprofit Partners for Healing is inviting residents to come out to Ovoca Falls at the end of the month for its Birthday Bash.
Tickets are available to purchase at P4H website at www.partnersforhealing.org/birthday-bash or at the office located at 109 W. Blackwell St. Food and beverage are included with the ticket purchase as well as a photo at the falls and a historical walking tour.
The Birthday Bash is a family friendly event to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Partners for Healing. According to P4H Executive Director Lynn Brumfield, the event was originally scheduled to take place late last year but had to be postponed to the spring due to the rise of COVID-19 cases at the time.
The Birthday Bash is set for Saturday, April 30, at the residence of Fran and Dan Marcum at Ovoca Falls, and it will go from 3 to 7 p.m. and it will consist of a variety of events, games and activities for the whole family, including bounce houses, face painting, corn hole, giant Jenga and so on.
“Fran and Dan Marcum have kindly opened up their property to let us share in the history and natural wonders of Ovoca Falls and the stories of the Knights of Pythias orphanage,” P4H officials said.
The event will also serve as P4H annual fundraising event to support its ongoing mission to provide free medical and mental health care services to the working uninsured residents in Coffee, Franklin and Moore counties.
Live music will be performed by the band Slice of American Pie for the whole event, and a caricature artist will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. At 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Fran, who was one of the founders of Partners for Healing, will be telling stories of Ovoca on the steps of the caretaker’s house. A live auction will also be taking place from 5 to 5:30 p.m., where an opportunity to own a historic Tullahoma brick or antique glass insulator, both of which are original to the property and are in limited quantities.
For more information, visit partnersforhealing.org, P4H’s Facebook page or by calling 931-455-5014.