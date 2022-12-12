Paul Credle

Paul Credle

 Duane Sherrill photo

Paul Credle with the Tennessee Valley Woodworkers donates his many pieces of wood work to Toys for Tots every Christmas. However, his generosity goes beyond making sure less fortunate children have presents under the tree. Instead, he seeks to do something much more – pass down his love of wood working to the next generation.

“We have a hundred members of the Tennessee Valley Woodworkers, but most of us are older. Our average age is probably 65 years old,” he said of the need for a new generation of craftsmen to rise up and continue the wood working tradition, especially toy makers. “I think I’m the only one in Tennessee Valley Woodworkers making toys.”