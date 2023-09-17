Winchester banker James J. Penland was named a Leader in Banking Excellence. Penland was one of five Tennessee bankers honored by the Tennessee Bankers Association at the Leaders in Banking Excellence ceremony Aug. 9, where commemorative plaques highlighting the careers of each of the honorees were unveiled at the TBA's headquarters building in Nashville.
Penland is among an elite group representing Tennessee bankers, past and present, who have excelled in the areas of banking, community service, and civic involvement.
The ceremony featured remarks by TBA Chairman Jim Rieniets, president and CEO, InsBank, TDFI Commissioner Greg Gonzales, and the honorees. Along with Penland, the 2023 honorees were Thomas E. Bates Jr. (Legends Bank), Larry R. Estepp (Citizens Bank), Lee Moss (MidSouth Bank), and Jim Windrow (Capstar Bank).
Upon graduating from the University of Georgia, Penland entered the United States Army and attended Officer’s Candidate School. After serving in Vietnam, he began his banking career at Gainesville National Bank in Georgia in 1971. In 1982, he moved his family to Winchester and assumed the duties as president and CEO of Franklin County Bank. The institution was acquired by Regions in 1993 and Penland served as group president. In 2005, Penland was the driving force behind the formation of First Vision Bank of Tennessee, where he served as CEO and chairman for 12 years, and chairman for another five years until his retirement in 2022.
TBA-member banks can submit nominations for the honor. The TBA board of directors reviews and approves the applications.
"One of the main missions of the Tennessee Bankers Association is to encourage our members to be involved in making our industry better and in making their communities better places to work and live," said Colin Barrett, TBA president. "The Leaders in Banking Excellence recognizes those who have made a difference, and we hope it will be an inspiration to other bankers across the state."
The Tennessee Bankers Association is a not-for-profit organization representing all of Tennessee’s commercial banks and thrift institutions. The Association provides continuing education, develops and monitors state and federal legislative agendas, disseminates information on all facets of the financial services industry, and promotes the public image of financial institutions.