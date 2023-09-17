Bank honor Colin Barrett, Jim Penland, Jim Rieniets.jpg

From left are Colin Barrett, Jim Penland and Jim Rieniets

 Photo provided

Winchester banker James J. Penland was named a Leader in Banking Excellence. Penland was one of five Tennessee bankers honored by the Tennessee Bankers Association at the Leaders in Banking Excellence ceremony Aug. 9, where commemorative plaques highlighting the careers of each of the honorees were unveiled at the TBA's headquarters building in Nashville.

Penland is among an elite group representing Tennessee bankers, past and present, who have excelled in the areas of banking, community service, and civic involvement.

