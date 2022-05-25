Perikin Enterprises recently made a donation to Hands-On Science Center.
In making the donation, Wade Burfitt, Vice President and Director, Advanced Engineering, Perikin Enterprises, LLC, stated that Perikin recognizes the importance of the efforts at HOSC in developing young minds to foster an interest and possibly pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
Perikin Enterprises is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but their Advanced Engineering Division is located in Tullahoma. Perikin's Advanced Engineering Division provides comprehensive aerospace test and evaluation services including ground test, flight test, modeling and simulation, and sensor development. Perikin is leading the design and construction of our nation's most advanced hypersonic test facilities and pioneered repurposing unmanned and remotely piloted aircraft for hypersonic flight test support.