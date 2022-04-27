Children’s author Laura Joy Pewitt will be reading her book “Wally, the Wayward Sea Turtle” to the Kindergarten and first grade students at East Lincoln Elementary School this Wednesday morning.
She was invited to hold the special reading by the local Literacy Council. The Council will be donating a copy of the book to every Kindergarten and first grade class that has the opportunity to hear Mrs. Pewitt.
The Council hopes this will inspire students to increase their love of reading. The Council has a used bookstore in Tullahoma called the Book Shelf. There is also a Little Free Library at East Lincoln, and it is filled with books from the Book Shelf.