Gwendolyn Carr invites the community to support PFLAG of Tullahoma. Not only does Coffee County offer various opportunities for shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, but the area has helpful nonprofits that provide resources, improve the community and help it thrive. One of the area nonprofits is PFLAG of Tullahoma, an organization providing support for LGBTQ people, their families and friends, and the community at large.
“PFLAG of Tullahoma was created in 2018,” said Gwendolyn Carr, PFLAG board member.
Carr has served on the board since 2019. She currently serves as treasurer.
“PFLAG of Tullahoma wants an equitable, inclusive world where every LGBTQ+ person is safe, celebrated, empowered, and loved,” Carr said. “Our mission is to create a caring, just, and affirming community through support, advocacy and education.”
By being available to residents who may have questions or need resources and support, the organization improves the community, said Carr. PFLAG members meet monthly and invite community members to participate.
“We are here for the LGBTQ+ and their families in Coffee and surrounding counties,” Carr said. “Meetings are for questions and support as well as for celebrating baby steps and milestones. New people frequently come to a meeting with a lot of questions and emotions about themselves or their loved one and leave knowing they have support and are not alone.”
The residents of Coffee County are just like the rest of the world, said Carr.
“There are gay people everywhere,” she said. “It's ok to be who you are. Self-acceptance is a consequential part of life.”
Carr encouraged the community to join in the efforts of PFLAG of Tullahoma to create an accepting and inclusive environment, where everyone can thrive.
Throughout history, there have been queer people in the lives of everyone. For the love and honor of past generations and for the happiness and success of new generations, PFLAG of Tullahoma invites the community to participate, said Carr.
“Support the community unconditionally, with grace, compassion, and patience,” Carr said. “We are part of your neighborhood, congregation, inner circle, and family. Seen or unseen, we need support from our community.”
LGBTQ people “are in your daily lives,” and it would benefit everyone to make sure their lives are healthy and balanced, which can be achieved with acceptance, inclusion and community support, said Carr.
PFLAG is the largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating and advocating for LGBTQ people and their families. The organization was launched in 1973. It has a network of hundreds of chapters, with more than 325,000 members and supporters. The nonprofit aims to create a caring and affirming world for LGBTQ people and their families and friends. For more information about PFLAG of Tullahoma, visit https://www.facebook.com/tullahomapflag. Learn more by visiting www.PFLAG.org.