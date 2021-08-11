Amy Pham of Tullahoma has been named the Distinguished Young Woman of Tennessee for 2022 and was awarded $5,100 in cash scholarships during a statewide scholarship program for rising Tennessee high school senior girls at Lee University Cleveland, Tennessee. In addition to winning the title of Tennessee’s Distinguished Young Woman, Phan also was a preliminary winner in fitness, talent, and self-expression. She was also selected as the James Dunn Spirit of Distinguished Young Women winner.
Pham competed as Cumberland Valley’s Distinguished Young Woman and was one of 17 high school senior girls from Tennessee who competed to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of Tennessee for 2022. Participants were evaluated in the categories of Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%), and Self-Expression (15%).
Throughout the coming year, Phan will represent the state at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self.” The outreach program is designed to encourage self-esteem and excellence in all young people through its five principles: Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious, and Be Responsible.
Pham is the daughter of Vivian and Tuoi Pham and is a senior at Tullahoma High School in Tullahoma, Tennessee.
Tullahoma’s Distinguished Young Woman, Ansley Vaughn, was a preliminary talent and fitness winner at the Tennessee state program. She is the daughter of Dr. Richard and Laura Vaughn of Tullahoma.
The 65th National Finals will take place on June 23, 24, and 25, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. Pham will travel to Mobile, Alabama, along with 49 other representatives from across the country, to participate in personal development activities and community service projects before competing for the opportunity to become the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022 and compete for additional cash scholarships.
For more information on Distinguished Young Women of Tennessee or setting up an interview with Amy, please contact Karen Lawson at karenlawson79@gmail.com or call 931-247-4583.
Pham has been added to the list of Tennessee state winners who were from Tullahoma.
Other Tullahoma winners were Chandler Lawson Flynn (2008), Katye Brock Bodak (TN and America 2011), Courtney Miller (2014). Ashley Stevens (2015), and Madison Dochety (2019).
Georgia’s Destiny Kluck, who is attending Brandeis University, was named the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2021.
Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. Our mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, connecting with a nationwide network of women, developing their self-confidence, and participating in our Life Skills Workshops that prepare them for success after high school. National sponsors include Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Mobile County, City of Mobile, Alabama Power Foundation, Shoe Station, Gant Travel Management, Wellington and Bonnie Coffeen, Regions Financial Corporation, Jostens, and Alabama Media Group.
The statewide scholarship program awarded $7,500 in cash scholarships to participants.