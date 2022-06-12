Amy Pham graduated from Tullahoma High School in May after having served as President of her Senior Class, and she will be attending the University of Tennessee in Knoxville this Fall as she pursues studies in Criminal Justice to be followed by attending law school after obtaining her baccalaureate degree from UT.
Last year she was named the “Outstanding Young Woman in Tennessee” and will be participating in the next level of competition in Mobile, Ala., this summer. She has received several scholarships, one of which is the Loretta McCoin Scholarship presented by Chapter Z of P.E.O. This organization of women is dedicated to promoting educational opportunities for women. The scholarship awarded to Amy resulted from a state-wide competition of candidates from all the chapters in Tennessee.
After being named the “Outstanding Young Woman of Tennessee”, Amy learned of the next step of having to go to Mobile where the competition will result in the naming of the “Outstanding Young Woman of America”. This competition is based on many categories.
Amy also learned that she would have to take a gift for each of the contestants which would represent her state and her hometown. So the members of P.E.O. decided that they would like to provide Amy with those gifts. What she will be taking is an ornament in the shape of Tennessee with Tullahoma written on the front. These were found with the help of Lexie Heath at Yellow Tulip Designs and were created by “dock 132”. What a great way to let people know about Tullahoma, TN!
We are wishing Amy much luck in the next step, and we are hoping she will be as successful in Mobile as she was in the last competition. We will be anxious to give her a big send-off and wait for the results.